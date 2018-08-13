Musa Aman’s fate as Sabah assemblyman on the line after three consecutive absences

Sabah State Assembly Datuk Syed Abas Syed Ali — File pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 13 – The Sabah State Assembly will reply in a few days to former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman’s request for an extension of time to be sworn in as Sungai Sibuga assemblyman.

Assembly Speaker Datuk Syed Abas Syed Ali said that he would reply by letter to Musa “in the next few days” but declined to reveal whether they would be approving or rejecting his request.

“The constitution will decide,” he said when approached by reporters at the state assembly building here today.

Musa has been absent for three consecutively sitting since the House convened on June 11, which could be construed as failing to comply with Article 18(2) C of the state Constitution, which states that a seat could be considered vacant if an assemblyman fails to turn up for three consecutive sittings.

Under Article 22 (2) states the seat can also be declared vacant if an elected assemblyman fails to take his oath within three-months of the first sitting. This could mean that Musa has until September 11 to get sworn-in.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker on July 30, Musa is claiming to have a “grave medical condition” that does not allow him to travel to Sabah for the sittings and was requesting more time.

Musa has been absent from Sabah since May, after he was asked to step down from his position by the Head of State, to make way for Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal to be sworn in as chief minister.

He has since taken the governor and Shafie to court, claiming the latter’s swearing in was unlawful. The case is set to be heard on September 3.