Putrajaya using govt-to-govt approach to hunt Jho Low, deputy home minister says

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Malaysia has resorted to government-to-government (G2G) dealings to track down Low Taek Jho, the fugitive financier better known as Jho Low.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said the G2G approach was used in cases where Malaysia does not have mutual legal assistance agreements in criminal matters.

“He is moving around, so we work on it as soon as we get any information about his whereabouts,” he told reporters at Parliament today.

He added that Malaysia had sent intelligence officers to China the last time he was rumoured to be there but was unsuccessful in locating the Penang-born.

