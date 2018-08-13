Bring Jho Low back to face the music, Umno sec-gen says

Ketereh MP and Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa addresses the media at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 13, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho must be brought back to answer all outstanding questions concerning the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, Tan Sri Annuar Musa asserted today.

The Umno secretary-general said the financial scandal that involved public funds has gone on for too long.

He then expressed confidence in the authorities to extradite the Penang-born from wherever he is hiding.

“I believe that our authorities have the ability to search and bring him back here and settle the issue once and for all.

“If we could bring Jamal back from Indonesia, the Equanimity yacht back from Indonesia and now Jho Low’s private jet, then why can’t he be brought back?” he told reporters at Parliament here.

