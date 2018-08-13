Ammonia leak at ice factory leaves two dead, 18 injured

Section 15 Shah Alam Fire and Rescue station chief Deputy Superintendent Azmel Kamarudin said the two fatalities in the incident were believed to be Indian nationals and their bodies had been sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang. — Screen capture via Google Maps

SHAH ALAM, Aug 13 — Two workers died and 18 others were injured after they were believed to have inhaled ammonia gas which leaked at an ice factory in Section 36 here today.

Section 15 Shah Alam Fire and Rescue station chief, Deputy Superintendent Azmel Kamarudin said the two fatalities in the incident which occurred at 5.12 am were believed to be Indian nationals and their bodies had been sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang.

However, their identity had yet to be ascertained, he added.

He said the injured, also foreign nationals, were sent to several hospitals for treatment with five of them to HTAR, Shah Alam Hospital (six), Sungai Buloh Hospital (three) and Banting Hospital (four).

“The two workers who died were believed to have inhaled the ammonia gas which leaked from a tank that was stored while doing routine work.

“Those injured had breathing difficulties, vomiting and eye irritation due to the high ammonia content which is of 500 ppm (parts per million) compared to the normal reading of 50 ppm and below,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Azmel said on arriving at the scene. the fire and rescue team, comprising seven officers and 10 members, including from the Hazardous Materials Management Team (Hazmat), also ordered residents within a three kilometre radius of the ice factory to vacate their respective houses and buildings.

A Chinese school located in front o the factory was also advised to close today for safety reason, he said, adding that the ammonia gas leak was the second incident reported at the factory.

Meanwhile, Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari, in a statement, said the state government viewed seriously the incident and had instructed the Shah Alam City Council and the relevant quarters to take necessary action to ensure safety of residents in the surrounding areas.

He also thanked the fire and rescue team for its rescue operations at ice factory concerned. — Bernama