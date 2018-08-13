Cops to start using English today, IGP says after Dr M’s directive

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur August 13, 2018. — Picture by FIrdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will begin using English for daily briefings and operations from today, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad previously directed the IGP to enhance the force’s command of English and bring it on par with the rest of the world.

“Today is indeed a history for PDRM. This is a drastic step for us. We kickstarted our five-day course for all senior officers.

“Not only speaking but they also have to write well in English,” he said this at the Royal Malaysia Police College in Cheras after launching the professional communication course.

When asked to gauge the level of English proficiency in the force, Fuzi rated it as “moderate”.

Fuzi said the course to enhance English will be conducted by PDRM’s internal officers whom he indicated to possess sufficient command of the language.

He added that the force will consider sourcing English language teachers from elsewhere only if within were insufficient.

“We will keep conducting the courses next year too and ask the government for extra budget to keep it going,” he said.

Asked the time frame given for the officers to learn, Fuzi said “We have to evaluate first and take it from there”.

Over 30 senior officers sat for a written English examination this morning. The five-day language course starts tomorrow.