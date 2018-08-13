Health Ministry forms independent panel on sex predator doc

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad at the launch of the First Men’s Health Conference at Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur August 13, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, August 13 — The Health Ministry has set up an independent committee to investigate the alleged sexual harassment by an orthopaedic head of a hospital in the Klang Valley.

“The committee has met twice since its establishment and heard the testimonies of seven witnesses and 10 victims,” said health minister, Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He refused to comment on the number of reports of sexual harassment cases that the ministry had received.

The doctor in question has been put on garden leave pending the investigation.

He was speaking to the media after launching the First Men’s Health Conference at Universiti Malaya today.

At the launch Dzulkefly said that the average life expectancy for men in Malaysia was 72.7 years compared to 77.3 years for women.

He also commented that his ministry would be making a material announcement on the ‘Perlindungan Kesihatan Nasional’ comprehensive insurance scheme, which was part of Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) 100 day election manifesto, before the expiry of the 100 days of PH taking office on August 17.

In its pledge, PH had said that it will provide RM500 for medical expenses of the B40 group.