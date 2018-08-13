Perak official: Pakatan support for Malays, Islam and BM goes without saying

Tan Sri Rais Yatim previously criticised the government over the proposal to recognise the UEC, saying this would undermine the importance of Bahasa Melayu. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Aug 13 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government prioritises matters concerning the Malay community, Islam and the national language just as it does other issues affecting the country, said Perak state executive councillor Abdul Aziz Bari said.

Responding to PPBM member Tan Sri Rais Yatim’s remarks describing the pact’s position on the three matters as unclear, Abdul Aziz said this was not the case at all.

“Hence, the question of PH not placing importance on Bahasa Melayu, Islam and the royalty does not arise at all,” he added.

Rais made the remarks in an interview published by Utusan Malaysia yesterday.

The former minister previously criticised the government over the proposal to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), saying this would undermine the importance of Bahasa Melayu.