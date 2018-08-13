Youth minister reveals volunteer platform iM4U was really ‘I love PM’ initiative

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman at a press conference at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 13, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — 1Malaysia 4 Youth (iM4U), the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government’s initiative to encourage volunteerism among youths was actually used as a platform to promote its leader, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said today.

The youth and sports minister added that funding for iM4U had also been diverted towards the Najib administration’s “I love PM” programmes, which was why the entire platform needed to be revamped.

“Throughout it has been abused unfortunately as a platform for ‘I Love PM’.

“I kid you not. You can check. A lot of funding has been used in that direction as well,” he told reporters at Parliament here.

Syed Saddiq said the overhaul would be aimed at ensuring the focus of 1M4U remains at encouraging the youths to take part in volunteering programmes, and not as a political tool.

