Malay is national language but English also vital, says deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR, August 13 — The government will uphold Bahasa Melayu’s (BM) position as the national language while simultaneously encouraging greater English proficiency, said Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said Pakatan Harapan was in full support of the constitutional articles related to the importance and use of the national language, and has never challenged this interpretation in any manner.

“At the same time we must be aware that under the National Language Acts 1963/1967, provisions are made wherein translations are permitted,” Teo said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was responding to Kuala Kangsar MP Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid’s query on whether Malaysians knew of the constitutional requirement to use BM for official purposes and how Teo’s ministry planned to encourage improved mastery of the national language.

Teo said the government remained committed to BM as the national language and would work towards ensuring all Malaysians improve their command of the Malay tongue.

“At the same time as upholding Bahasa Melayu, we also want the rakyat, especially students, to master English and a third language,” Teo said.

She added this had also been brought up in the Dewan Rakyat by the previous Barisan Nasional administration via the National Education Blueprint.

Teo added that the current administration agreed with its predecessor’s policy.