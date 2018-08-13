Company fined RM18,000 for unauthorised depositing of waste in Johor

JOHOR BARU, Aug 13 — A construction company was fined RM18,000 by the Sessions Court here today for depositing its solid waste at a housing area.

Judge Jailani Rahman meted out teh fine on TS Plumbing & Construction (M) Sdn Bhd, after its manager, Wong Woon Chin, pleaded guilty to the charge.

When handing down the sentence, Jailani said he took account public interests as the action by the company could affect public health.

The company was charged with dumping the waste at Tanah Lot 127197 near Bandar Selesa Jaya, Johor Baru, at 10.26am on May 9 last year.

The charge, under Section 71 (1) of the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007, which provides a fine of between RM10,000 and RM100,000, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

The company paid the fine.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Housing and Local Government Ministry, Nor Sakinah Ibrahim prosecuted, while the company was represented by lawyer Nurul Asyiqin Azman.

Meanwhile, Johor Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) director Zainal Fitri Ahmad, in a statement, said this was the second case involving unauthorised depositing of solid waste recorded in the state. — Bernama