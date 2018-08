A man walks past a panel displaying half-day trading Hang Seng Index outside a bank in Hong Kong February 10, 2014. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Aug 13 — Hong Kong shares plunged this morning in line with a worldwide rout fuelled by fears that a financial crisis in Turkey could filter through to the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.83 per cent, or 519.30 points, to 27,847.32. — AFP