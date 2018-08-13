Perak assemblymen to audit state-owned job centre

State Youth and Sports executive committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How speaks at the Perak state assembly in Ipoh August 13, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 13 — In a move to improve transparency and accountability, the Perak government is putting the books of its new state-owned Children of Perak Aspiration Centre (PASAK) under the eyes of the state legislative assembly.

State Youth and Sports executive committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How added that the Perak government will also not outsource management of PASAK.

“We don’t want to repeat the mistakes of the previous administration. We will also ensure that PASAK’s activity and finance reports will be tabled in the state assembly.

“This is to ensure that PASAK’s administration and management are carried out transparently with the proper management procedures,” he said during his winding-up speech in the assembly today.

The Perak Pakatan Harapan government had previously disclosed financial improprieties at state-owned Amanjaya Careers Centre (PeKA), which has since been replaced by PASAK.

Lee said he accepted criticism that the state had not done enough to act against the scandal.

For now, he said the state had lodged a report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), adding that investigations were still ongoing.

Lee said the state government plans to refer the case to the state Public Accounts Committee at the next assembly meeting.

He added that the state government had also received suggestions for a public hearing, and would look into the idea as long as it does not affect the MACC’s investigation.

PeKA was previously hit by fraud allegations over claims made by a consultancy it had hired.

Suspecting that the consultancy had made false claims while misleading PeKA’s directors, the state government then filed a report with the MACC to initiate corruption investigations.

The former PeKA chief executive officer was then arrested to assist with investigations and is still under remand.

On a separate matter, Lee said the state would continue some of the previous administration’s positive projects relating to his portfolio.

This included the Perak Podium programme, where private companies and government agencies were appointed as strategic partners for the development of certain sports.

“We have also decided to carry on the Perak Amanjaya Equine Academy, because it has the potential to create new talents who will make us proud in this sport,” Lee said.

“We’re in discussions with the Malaysian Equine Council to make Ipoh a training hub for national equine sports. I believe this will further help the development of the sport in Perak.”