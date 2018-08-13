Keep your backbiting out of Pakatan, PPBM man tells PKR

PPBM's Wan Saiful told PKR to learn from Dr Mahathir’s teachings in PPBM, such as the respect for the spirit of loyalty among allies. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) Wan Saiful Wan Jan criticised PKR members today for alleging Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was out to foil Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s ambition to be prime minister, telling the ally party to rein in the wild allegations.

Wan Saiful told PKR — that is undergoing an internal election — to learn from Dr Mahathir’s teachings in PPBM, such as the respect for the spirit of loyalty among allies.

“In the fixation with gaining positions in the party, then discuss your own affairs and refrain from slandering other parties’ leaders,” he said in a statement.

He urged PKR not to undo the accomplishments Pakatan Harapan has been able to achieve as a coalition simply for the pursuit of personal gain, saying such bad behaviour was not something that should be encouraged in the nascent pact.

Wan Saiful then asked PKR leaders to be firm in curbing the inter-party attacks, saying they must show that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Otherwise, the public will assume that the top leadership of PKR endorses slander and the bad behaviour on display,” he said.

Anwar is earmarked to succeed Dr Mahathir as the country’s next prime minister.

Dr Mahathir helped secure a royal pardon for Anwar’s second sodomy conviction, but the latter must still contest a federal seat and return to Parliament in order to be eligible to assume the post.