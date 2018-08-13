Ed Sheeran's 'Happier' music video gets the ultimate Malaysian treatment

Fusion Wayang Kulit’s recent collaboration with Warner Music Malaysia to recreate Ed Sheeran’s ‘Happier’ music video. – Picture by Fusion Wayang Kulit

PETALING JAYA, Aug 13 — Fusion Wayang Kulit founder and primary concept creator Tintoy Chuo has collaborated with Warner Music Malaysia to recreate English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s Happier music video.

In an attempt to revive the dying art, he fused elements of the traditional wayang kulit (puppet-shadow play) with an iconic pop culture piece.

Much like the original version, the Malaysianised piece features Sheeran as a puppet in the music video. The main difference is that it is a wayang kulit puppet that the Malaysian artists used.

The puppet is cut in the traditional way using a hammer and a nail.

The idea came from Warner Music and they contacted Chuo, the character designer, to craft the puppet.

Thinking that it would be a great opportunity to showcase the dying art, especially among the youth, Chuo agreed.

“I thought it was a good combination, and I suppose in order to revive the dying art, it is better for it to be seen by more people. The more it is seen, the more likely it will be liked, supported, and hence carried on.”

Chuo began by sketching the puppet, capturing the essence of the singer while inserting the Malaysian characteristics of wayang kulit art. The puppet had clothes made of sarung and was barefoot.

Colouring the puppet, using marker and ink.

Warner Music then reenacted frames of the original music video in Bangsar, filmed and put everything together to create the final piece, which took approximately three days.

Chuo had been involved in jobs of reviving wayang kulit since his first brainchild of two Star Wars-inspired wayang kulit puppets received positive feedback during an art exhibition in 2012.

In 2013, Chuo collaborated with Tok Dalang (Master Puppeteer) Pak Dain Othman to bring his puppets on stage as they launched Peperangan Bintang, a Star Wars-inspired wayang kulit performance, which entailed a period of mass attention.

The recent collaboration with Warner Music is another milestone for the team to spread the art to a wider audience. Despite the attention, Chuo lamented, “But there is still a long way to go”.

To finish it off, Chuo fixes actual guitar strings to the puppet’s guitar.

Chuo said that wayang kulit is fading even faster today.

“Now, it has become a responsibility for me to revive this art. I want to push the art to the shore, and when it is up there, it will be safe.”

Chuo has a vision for Fusion Wayang Kulit.

“I want to kill the word ‘dying’ from the phrase ‘dying art’.

“I would just like to urge others to come and enjoy or have a look at, the art. You have to see it for yourself. You’ll never know that you may end up liking it,” he said.

Warner Music Malaysia shooting frames of the music video in Bangsar.

Here’s where you can catch Fusion Wayang Kulit’s upcoming events:

Performance @ 15th Johor Arts Festival 2018

August 14

Puteri Pacific Hotel Johor Bahru.

Puppet exhibition @ Hidup Bersama: Malaysia

Aug 27 to Sept 20, 2019

55, Balai Seni Maybank, Menara Maybank, Kuala Lumpur.

