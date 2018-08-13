MDEC CEO listed among world’s top 100 influential people in digital govt

Datuk Yasmin Mahmood started her career as an analyst programmer with a local bank after graduating with a double-major in Computer Science and Mathematics. On September 2014, she was appointed CEO of MDEC. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Datuk Yasmin Mahmood is listed among the world’s 100 most influential people in digital government by the website, Apolitical.

Apolitical is a certified B corporation which believes that business can be a force for good, and are proud to be held to a high standard of accountability and transparency.

Certified B Corporations are a new kind of business that balances purpose and profit. They are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community and the environment.

In deciding on the list, Apolitical drew on nominations of over 100 expert contributors, including digital government experts, academicians and public servants.

Apolitical said digital technologies were transforming nearly every aspect of people’s lives, including the government.

“Bringing transformative digital technologies to one of the largest, most complex sectors is difficult work and the people leading this transformation are often as visionary, imaginative and determined, as the tech entrepreneurs the media loves to celebrate,” it said on the website.

On the list, Yasmin stands alongside the likes of Canadian Digital Services CEO, Aaron Snow, Chief Development Officer Government, Sweden, Åsa Zetterberg, the Singapore Prime Minister’s Office Strategy Group Deputy Secretary, Jacqueline Poh and LabHacker Director, Roberta Rabay.

Yasmin started her career as an analyst programmer with a local bank after graduating with a double-major in Computer Science and Mathematics.

On September 2014, she was appointed CEO of MDEC, a government agency that spearheads the nation’s digital agenda.

MDEC is also national initiative aimed at driving information technology investments into the country, hence building local technology champions into global icons, catalyses digital innovation ecosystems and promotes digital inclusively amongst the people. — Bernama