Cops nab babysitter over alleged abuse of baby girl

The babysitter was picked up on Sunday after the child's mother made a report at the Langgar police station. — AFP pic

ALOR SETAR, Aug 13 — The police have arrested a babysitter after a woman lodged a report claiming that her 10-month-old infant daughter was abused last Saturday in Kuala Kedah.

The 40-year-old babysitter was picked up at about 4pm yesterday after the 31-year-old mother made the report at the Langgar police station in the morning, said Kota Setar District Police chief ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin.

The mother told Bernama that she lodged the report after the doctor at a private clinic informed her that the bruises on her daughter’s cheeks were the result of abuse and not an allergy caused by a lotion that the babysitter had applied on the baby.

She said that when she went to fetch her daughter at 9.30 pm on Saturday, the babysitter informed her that the child was bitten by mosquitoes and she had applied a lotion all over the baby’s body.

As the lighting at the babysitter’s house was dim, the mother said, she did not notice anything unusual until the next morning when she spotted the bruises on the cheeks and took her daughter to a nearby private clinic.

“I took my daughter to the clinic at 9.30 am and the doctor, after examining her, said the bruises were the cause of abuse. I lodged a report at the Langgar police station and took my daughter to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital where she was admitted and is due to undergo an X-ray today,” she said.

The mother said Saturday was the first day that she had sent her daughter to the babysitter after finding out about the service through the WeChat application. — Bernama