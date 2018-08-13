Hong Kong stocks tumble at open

A floor trader walks during afternoon trading at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange September 26, 2016. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Aug 13 — Hong Kong stocks tumbled in the first few minutes of trade this morning as investors are spooked by a rout of the Turkish lira that has fuelled concerns about a global contagion.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.44 per cent, or 409.84 points, to 27,956.78.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.94 per cent, or 26.29 points, to 2,769.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, dived 1.15 per cent, or 17.39 points, to 1,498.57. — AFP