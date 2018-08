KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — A moderate earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Halmahera, Indonesia, at 1.23am today.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, the epicentre of the quake was about 234km north-east of Ternate, Indonesia, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

However, it did not pose a tsunami threat. — Bernama