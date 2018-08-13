Big wins for Felda United, KL in Malaysia Cup

Kuala Lumpur's Guilherme De Paula Lucrecio (right) goal attempt is blocked by Felcra's Che Mohamad Arif Che Kamarudin in their Malaysia Cup clash at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium August 12, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Premier League 2018 champions Felda United crushed Police 5-0 in a group B Malaysia Cup match at Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka last night.

The calm first half which ended goalless turned into a goal feast for Felda when their Brazilian import Thiago Augusto Fernandes opened the score in 54th minute.

Three minutes later Police were hit by the second goal when Gilberto Fortunato found the net.

Felda United then went on a goal spree in the 71st by Shukor Adan while Thiago garnered a hat trick with goals in 87th and 90th minutes.

With the latest three points, Felda United are now leading group B with four points while Police are at the bottom of the group without any points.

Meanwhile, in group A, Felcra FC failed to match Kuala Lumpur when they were slaughtered 1-4 in the game at Kuala Lumpur Stadium in Cheras.

Kuala Lumpur did not waste much time to find the net when Guilherme De Paula coolly beat goalkeeper Mohamad Fadzley Abdul Rahim in a penalty in the sixth minute.

The City Boys who are without coach Fabio Marciel, had assistant coach Yee Fatt Chong to marshal the team and they were rewarded again in the 72nd minute by Guilherme again.

In 83rd minute, Felcra closed the gap to 1-2 through Nazrul Kamaruzaman.

Nonetheless, Guilherme who was in superb form went on to score another two goals in 84th and 90th minutes to net his 51st goal with Kuala Lumpur.

The win sees Kuala Lumpur in the second spot in group A with three points while Felcra are at the last place with one point. — Bernama