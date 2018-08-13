Hits from the kitchen: Gérald Passédat on music and food

Gérald Passédat. — AFP pic

MARSEILLE, Aug 13 — As various tunes vie for the title of song of the summer, we go into the kitchens of some of France’s top food personalities to find out how music inspires their culinary creations.

What are the musical ingredients that inspire them?

Here, Gérald Passédat, the only chef in Marseille to hold three Michelin stars, talks about his musical influences, ranging from Iggy Pop to Philip Glass and Luciano Pavarotti.

Relaxnews: what song or artist gives you an energy boost in the kitchen?

Gérald Passédat: Iggy Pop

What track do you like to listen to when cooking at home on a Sunday?

You Want it Darker by Leonard Cohen.

What song or musical genre perfectly sums up your cooking?

Rock.

What is your most rock ‘n’ roll dish or dessert?

Abyssal lobster, a dish that consists of a lobster consommé with ginger, accompanied by puree of mango, carrot and red chicory.

In your opinion, what’s your biggest culinary hit?

The Lucie Passédat sea bass, the cornerstone of my cooking.

What ingredient would you feature in your cooking as a guest star to create a new recipe around?

Mediterranean fish, over 70 kinds are served at the “Petit Nice” restaurant through the year.

Is there an artist who came to your restaurant and made a lasting impression?

Luciano Pavarotti.

Which artist would you like to cook for or do a duet with?

Philip Glass.

What are you listening to on repeat at the moment?

To the Bone, Steven Wilson’s latest album. — AFP-Relaxnews