In LBS Bina Puri, six generations of the Lim clan in Malaysia

Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian (centre) poses for a picture with LBS Bina Puri group Managing Director Tan Sri Lim Hock San and other guests in Seri Kembangan August 12, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SERI KEMBANGAN, Aug 12 — LBS Bina Puri Berhad is known as a Malaysian conglomerate with diverse global interests ranging from civil engineering and construction to property development and hospitality management.

But perhaps few Malaysians know that the company can trace its roots in this land back 100 years, when Lim Huo arrived here as a 13-year-old immigrant in 1917; or that six generations on, his descendants have become corporate captains across different industries.

Five hundred members of the Lim clan spanning six generations gathered at Wisma Huazong here tonight at a specular gala to mark their family’s long-lasting success.

Some 500 members of the Lim family attended the ‘Celebration of Generations’, meant to celebrate their journey and success as a family, at Wisma Huazong in Seri Kembangan August 12, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

The men were dressed in bow ties — some pink! — and suits while the women wore elegant long and flowy gowns to what ultimately turned out to be a massive family reunion party replete with song and dance.

Among the guests were Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian and the executive chairman of rubber glove giant Top Glove, Tan Sri Lim Wee Chai.

“To organise a family event of this magnitude is quite a challenge, but it shows how close we are as a family as we work together to ensure everything would go smoothly.

“This gathering is also important as we older Lims do not get many opportunities to meet the younger generations. It is an opportunity to get everyone together and provide us with a chance to strengthen family bonds even further,” LBS Bina Puri group managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San said in his dinner speech, delivered in Mandarin.

A fifth generation Lim, Hock San said the gathering tonight was a testament to how close the clan is.

“My grandfather is a man with a golden heart, always telling us to be hospitable and humble and above all advising us not to make life difficult for others.

“Essentially we want the whole family to interact more with each other and be more harmonious,” he added.