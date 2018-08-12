2018 Cheng Ho conference to promote Malaysia-China ties, says DAP chairman

DAP chairman Tan Kok Wai (centre) said the achievements of Cheng Ho should be known to the people as he succeeded in expanding a trading empire in the world without any forms of brutality, oppression and colonisation and he was a symbol of peace and brotherhood to the places he visited. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Voyages of Admiral Cheng Ho in pioneering the bilateral relations between Malaysia and China will once again be brought into focus when the 2018 International Cheng Ho Conference is held here on November 10.

The conference organised jointly by Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry, Melaka state government, International Zheng He Society (Malaysia), Cheng Ho Multicultural Trust, Zheng He Research Institute of China and International Zheng He Society (Singapore).

DAP chairman Tan Kok Wai said the achievements of Cheng Ho should be known to the people as he succeeded in expanding a trading empire in the world without any forms of brutality, oppression and colonisation and he was a symbol of peace and brotherhood to the places he visited.

“I hope the conference will open the eyes of the people all over the world on the voyages of Cheng Ho in the 15th century which paved the way for the silk trade as well as bringing China closer trading nations,” he told reporters here today.

Tan said unlike early European explorers who carried out colonisation and brutality, Cheng Ho was on a peace and trade mission.

“This will be the second conference and more than 600 participants from all over the world including experts and academicians from Singapore, US, and Brazil are expected to attend the conference themed “Cheng Ho Multi-Cultural Spirit for World Peace,” he said. — Bernama