Malaysian TV addicts, rejoice! The era of ultra HD shows is here

Sharp Malaysia managing director Robert Wu, Astro COO Liew Swee Lin , Astro chief of sports Lee Choong Khay, and head of consumer electronics Samsung Jimmy Tan at the launch. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Are you a sports fan? A movie buff? Doesn’t matter which you are, Malaysians can now experience their favourite shows in 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD), which offers crystal clear images on the flat screen.

And the country’s first show to get this treatment was the English Premier League, broadcast “live” this evening at the restaurant Souled Out in Desa Seri Hartamas here.

At the launch of the 4K UHD experience, Astro’s chief of sports Lee Choong Khay said his media company was committed to bringing a better viewing experience for sports fans in Malaysia.

“As such, we will embrace the latest technology, 4K UHD to enhance our customers viewing experience.

“Today, we are pleased to partner with Sharp and Samsung to provide English Premier League fans with the first live match in 4K UHD broadcast in Malaysia,” he said at the launch.

Astro viewers at the restaurant were treated to “live” matches of Liverpool vs West Ham and Arsenal vs Manchester City.

According to Lee, the 4K UHD broadcast of EPL matches is a preview of Astro’s plan to unveil its 4K UHD set top box later this year.

Besides EPL matches, Lee said Formula One racing events and blockbuster movies will also be aired in 4K UHD soon.

With 4K UHD, viewers will experience the most vibrant colour television experience that is said to be four times the resolution of an ordinary HD television.

To watch the UHD broadcast via Astro, subscribers will require a 4K UHD set top box from Astro, which is to be unveiled later this year.

At the moment, the company offers the service for preview at selected 4K UHD showcase locations.

For more details or for a list of Astro’s 4K UHD partner outlets, please visit www.astro.com.my/4kuhd.