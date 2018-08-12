Indonesia gives assurance on security of Malaysian contingent at Asian Games

Syed Saddiq said he received personal assurances that security would be prioritised at the Games — Photo by Mohd Firdaus Abdul Latif

SERI KEMBANGAN, Aug 12 — Indonesia has given its assurance on the security of the national contingent at the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games next week, says Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said apart from that his ministry had also held discussions with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) on the security of athletes taking part in the multi-sport championships from Aug 18 to Sept 2.

“I was in Indonesia to visit Palembang and Jakarta and I also had the opportunity to meet President Joko Widodo and his minister on security (in conjunction with the Asian Games).

“They pledged to ensure the security of our athletes. Several matters should studied among them, I was told PDRM would be going Indonesia earlier to obtain further briefings,” he said when met by reporters at the Maju Expressway ride (MEX Ride 2018) at the Seri Kembangan Rest and Service (R&R) area here today.

The security assurance was considered important in the wake of several incidents involving Malaysian teams in that country with the latest case on July 12 when the national under-19 squad were hurled with bottles and stones during an AFF competition match at Gelora Delta Stadium in Sidoarjo.

Meanwhile, on the scuffle at a friendly match between the under-23 squads of Malaysia and UAE on Friday, Syed Saddiq said the incident should not have occurred.

“We will be firm, it should not had happened. The government and the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will ensure the matter is resolved amicably,” he said.

Since the incident, UAE Football Association had since dropped Mohammed Khalfan from its Asian Games squad for triggering the incident.

The UAE FA had also issued an apology to the Football Association of Malaysia over its website on yesterday.

Later when launching the Love Malaysia Organisation (PCM) and Tabung Harapan here, Syed Saddiq said he respected the desire of the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal and his deputy Datuk Dr S Shamala to quit their posts if the men’s national hockey squad failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic.

The Muar MP who has yet to meet both of them said he hoped to talk to them on the matter.

“I have not been able to meet them but as the sports minister I will give my support in the best way,” he said. — Bernama