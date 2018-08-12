Malay Mail

Muhyiddin is back after month away for cancer treatment

Published 48 minutes ago on 12 August 2018

By Ben Tan

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on his arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Singapore today. — Picture courtesy of Hafiz Abdul Halim
JOHOR BARU, Aug 12 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is back in the country and looking better after his month-long medical leave for treatment in Singapore to remove a tumour.

The 71-year-old arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport at about 1.45pm today and will spend a day resting at his home in the national capital before heading to Parliament to take his oath of office as a federal lawmaker on Tuesday.

Malay Mail understands the Pagoh MP will then attend meetings for the day after his swearing-in ceremony.

A picture of Muhyiddin, dressed casually in a camel zip-up jacket over a dark grey shirt and dark trousers, at the airport was posted on the Facebook page of his press secretary Hafiz Abdul Halim with a two word caption: “He’s back!”

Muhyiddin had been on medical leave since July 12 and was warded at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore where he underwent an operation to remove a tumour in his pancreas.

The Johor-born who is also Gambir assemblyman had undergone chemotherapy as a precautionary treatment to purge any remaining cancer cells.

During his absence, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad acted as home minister.

