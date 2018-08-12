Muhyiddin is back after month away for cancer treatment

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on his arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Singapore today. — Picture courtesy of Hafiz Abdul Halim

JOHOR BARU, Aug 12 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is back in the country and looking better after his month-long medical leave for treatment in Singapore to remove a tumour.

The 71-year-old arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport at about 1.45pm today and will spend a day resting at his home in the national capital before heading to Parliament to take his oath of office as a federal lawmaker on Tuesday.

Malay Mail understands the Pagoh MP will then attend meetings for the day after his swearing-in ceremony.

A picture of Muhyiddin, dressed casually in a camel zip-up jacket over a dark grey shirt and dark trousers, at the airport was posted on the Facebook page of his press secretary Hafiz Abdul Halim with a two word caption: “He’s back!”

Muhyiddin had been on medical leave since July 12 and was warded at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore where he underwent an operation to remove a tumour in his pancreas.

The Johor-born who is also Gambir assemblyman had undergone chemotherapy as a precautionary treatment to purge any remaining cancer cells.

During his absence, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad acted as home minister.