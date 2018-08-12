MB: Johor to consider implementing open tender system

Datuk Osman Sapian said the state government will consider implementing the open tender system for all projects in Johor to prevent monopolies. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 12 — The state government will consider implementing the open tender system for all projects in Johor to prevent monopolies, said Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian.

He said as such, the state government would review on contracts awarded to concessionaire companies.

“If the contracts are due to expire soon, we will review them and evaluate their effectiveness. We will implement the open tender system for big or small projects in the state,” he said at the Johor State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

He said this in reply to a supplementary question from Tosrin Jarvanthi (PH-Bukit Permai) on whether the the state government would implement the open tender system.

Meanwhile, replying to a supplementary question from Hahasrin Hashim (BN-Panti) on the promise made in the Pakatan Harapan manifesto to provide 200,000 job opportunities within the next five years, Osman said the state government would strive to fulfill it.

“There are many ongoing projects in the state such as the Petronas Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development in Pengerang. The project alone can provide at least 70,000 jobs,” he said. — Bernama