N. Sembilan records 2,134 HFMD cases as of yesterday

SEREMBAN, Aug 12 — Negri Sembilan recorded 2,134 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) so far this year, said state Health, Environment, Cooperative and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman S. Veerapan.

In a statement here today, he said the number was an increase of 256.9 per cent compared to 598 cases in the corresponding period last year.

Veerapan said six premises were still closed as a precaution to prevent the spread of the disease.

“It involves three kindergartens, namely Tabika Permata Perpaduan in Seremban, Tadika Little Caliph in Kuala Pilah and Tadika Pasti Ar-Raudhah in Jempol; two pre-schools at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seremban 2A and SK Taman Tuanku Jaafar 2 as well as a nursery namely Taska Permata Kampung Mengkan in Jempol,” he said. — Bernama