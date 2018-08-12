Schalke agree deal to sell defender Kehrer to PSG

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel attributed the new transfer to 'the economic dimension' of the timing. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Aug 12 — Young German centre-back Thilo Kehrer will join Paris Saint-Germain from Schalke after the two clubs reached an agreement on a deal, the Bundesliga side announced today.

The 21-year-old was part of the Germany outfit which won the under-21 European championships last month and played 27 Bundesliga matches last year.

“The economic dimension, in other words the transfer fee for a player whose contract expires next year, is why we accepted this move,” said Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel.

German daily Bild reported that the fee was €37 million (RM173 million).

PSG kick off their Ligue 1 title defence later on Sunday against Caen at the Parc des Princes.

Kehrer will have to fight with Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos for a place in the French champions’ defence. — AFP