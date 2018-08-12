DAP will decide on candidate for Balakong by-election in a day or two, says chairman

DAP national chairman Tan Kok Wai said the Central Executive Council will decide on its candidate for the Balakong by-election in a day or two. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — DAP’s Central Executive Council will decide on its candidate for the Balakong by-election in a day or two, according to its national chairman Tan Kok Wai.

The party already had a shortlist of candidates, he told a press conference after attending the Cheng Ho International Conference here today.

The state seat fell vacant after the incumbent assemblyman Eddie Ng was killed in an accident at KM11.7 of the Grand Saga Highway on July 20.

In the 14th general election on May 9, Ng, from DAP, defeated two challengers, Lim Chin Wah (Barisan Nasional) and Mohamad Ibrahim Ghazali (PAS) by a majority of 35,538 votes.

Nomination is on August 18 and polling September 8. — Bernama