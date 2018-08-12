PKR Wanita chief will not engage in war of words in party polls

Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks to reporters at the launch of a fire safety campaign in Kuala Lumpur June 11, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 12 — PKR Wanita Chief Zuraida Kamaruddin does not want to engage in a war of words with party candidates in the upcoming PKR party elections, especially with regards to remarks that she was considered “ineffective” as the party’s women’s wing chief.

When asked by reporters on how she felt at being accused of ineffective leadership, the Housing and Local Government Minister said she believed those who accused her so were those who will be contesting in the party’s elections and that they were still “raw and unpolished”.

“So, I don’t want to entertain this kind of remarks.

“It doesn’t matter (remarks on Zuraida’s leadership) because as far as I am concerned is that what we need to do is develop the party, strengthen the party as we are doing today in strengthening the new government and make sure we work hard and the government succeeds in fulfilling its manifesto,” she said.

She said this after attending a briefing by the Kota Kinabalu City Hall on the city’s squatter problem, here today.

Zuraida, who will be contesting a vice president’s post, was accused of being ineffective in her leadership by candidate for the deputy PKR Wanita chief post Faezah Ariffin recently. — Bernama