Monitor situation before going to Lombok, Malaysians told

BUTTERWORTH, Aug 12 — Malaysians who are planning to go to Lombok in the near future are reminded to always be alert and to monitor the current situation there.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya said they were also asked to comply with the directives of local authorities and to inform the Malaysian Embassy is there.

“So far, there is no problem for Malaysians to go to Lombok but I advise them to monitor the situation first for their own safety. We at the Foreign Ministry are also always keeping track of the situation in Lombok.

“Furthermore, under the present circumstances, if possible don’t go there yet. I understand that many collapses and tremors are still taking place following the previous earthquake, “he told reporters here today. He was met after attending the Student Sports Programme Corporate Sponsorship Ceremony at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan China Aik Keow School at Teluk Air Tawar here today.

Marzuki said the effort to bring home Malaysians who were stranded in Lombok after the earthquake had been made and all of them were successfully brought back safely.

“What I have learned is that they have been brought back in stages since the earthquake and, currently, the Foreign Ministry is also trying to find a way to help Lombok.

“We want to help rebuild damaged infrastructure due to the disaster and the Prime Minister’s office is working towards that (help), “he said.

North Lombok experienced a seven-magnitude earthquake last Sunday that was also felt around Lombok Island, Sumbawa Island, Bali and East Java at 6.46 pm. To date, nearly 400 people had been reportedly killed by the disaster and about 68,000 houses were damaged and destroyed. — Bernama