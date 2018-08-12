BN won’t treat state assembly like a ‘circus’, says Hasni

Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) has pledged its commitment not to engage in immature and childish acts and treating the State Assembly like a ‘circus’. — Picture by Hari Anggara

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 12 — Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) has pledged its commitment not to engage in immature and childish acts and treating the State Assembly like a ‘circus’.

Opposition whip, Datuk Hasni Mohammad said BN would cooperate with all quarters including assemblymen from Pakatan Harapan for the sake of Johoreans.

“In summary, the Sultan of Johor’s (Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar) decree contains three things. Firstly, the Sultan wants all of us, the elected representatives, to give the best for Johor and its people.

“Secondly, we must respect and make this state assembly as the best platform to discuss issues faced by the people and lastly, it is our duty to take Johor to greater heights and not to let political ideology to influence our decisions.

“As such, I would like to stress here that BN will ensure that we will become the best opposition by not engaging in immature and childish acts and treating the State Assembly like a circus,” he said at the Johor State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Sultan Ibrahim stressed the importance of acting with decorum during sittings, and that every assemblyman should listen to the opinions of others during the opening of the first term of the first session of the 14th Johor State Assembly last Thursday.

He added that he did not want the ‘dewan’ (the Johor State Assembly) to be a ‘circus’ and hoped that the Speaker would carry out his duties effectively to ensure the proceedings would be in an orderly manner and conform to rules. — Bernama