Former Johor mufti survives car crash with just nine stitches

Johor Council of the Royal Court member Datuk Nooh Gadot sustained minor injuries after his car was flung into the drain at Jalan Kemuncak 14, Taman Nong Chik in Johor Baru today. — Picture via Facebook/Viral Media Johor

JOHOR BARU, Aug 12 — Johor Council of the Royal Court member Datuk Nooh Gadot escaped with just nine stitches after landing his Mercedes Benz into a drain here this afternoon.

The former Johor mufti was driving home when the mishap happened at about 1.30pm.

He is believed to have lost control of the steering wheel while on a slope, causing both car and man to tumble into the drain at Jalan Kemuncak 14, Taman Nong Chik.

Nooh, who is also the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) adviser, was later rushed to the nearby KPJ Specialist Hospital by his son where he was treated and received nine stitches under his chin.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahurinain Jais said police received a distress call on the incident at 1.47pm before a team of personnel were rushed to the scene.

“Initial investigations found that Nooh was driving on his way home but his car lost control and was flung into the drain

“He was only slightly injured with a bruise on his right forehead and a wound on his chin,” he said.

The car was damaged in the front and rear during the incident.