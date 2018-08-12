Two friends killed after car plunges into river in Tawau

SEMPORNA, Aug 12 — An outing for six close friends ended in tragedy when two of them were killed while four others were seriously injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded and plunged 10 metres into a river at KM 33 Jalan Semporna-Tawau near here last night.

In the 7.30pm incident, the victims, identified as Mohd Iqhram Robert, 18, and Mohd Razmin Kadariah, 19, were from Kampung Bangau-Bangau and Water Department staff quarters in Semporna respectively.

Semporna district police chief Supt Peter Umbuas said an 18-year-old male student was driving a Toyota Fortuner with his five close friends and were on their way from Semporna to Tawau.

“Upon reaching a sharp bend, the driver lost control of the vehicle before it skidded and crashed into the guardrail on the left before plunging into the river,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama