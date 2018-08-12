Saifuddin makes official visit to Brunei tomorrow

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah will make an official visit to Brunei Darussalam tomorrow. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 12 — Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah will make an official visit to Brunei Darussalam tomorrow to fulfill the invitation of Foreign Affairs and Trade II Minister of Brunei Darussalam, Datuk Seri Setia Erywan Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Mohd Yusof.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement today that the visit was part of the series of introductory visits after he took the oath as the new Foreign Affairs Minister on July 2.

The statement said the minister’s visit would be accompanied by Foreign Ministry officials.

“Saifuddin will meet his counterpart, Erywan to discuss Malaysia-Brunei Darussalam bilateral issues and exchange views on regional and international issues of common interest.

“During the visit, Saifuddin will also have an audience with Majlis Kebawah Duli Yang Maha Mulia Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Yang Di-Pertuan Negara Brunei Darussalam,” he said.

According to the ministry, the visit would open up opportunities to both countries to explore and strengthen further existing cooperation in various fields for mutual interest. — Bernama