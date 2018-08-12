Johor allocates RM1.44m for free courses on marriage, says MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said the state government has allocated RM1.44 million to provide incentives for free courses on marriage that would benefit 12,000 couples. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 12 — The Johor government has allocated RM1.44 million to provide incentives for free courses on marriage that would benefit 12,000 couples who want to tie the knot in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said the incentive provided was one of the 10 promises in 100 days manifesto by the Pakatan Harapan government to meet the needs of the people of this state.

“This assistance will indirectly alleviate the burden of a couple who are planning to get married.

“The incentive will be given to couples who are getting married for the first time, so if any of the fellow assemblymen wanted to add a new ‘branch’, you are not eligible for this incentive,” he said during the State Assembly sitting here today.

Osman said couples who wish to apply for the incentives could visit the Kadi District Office starting Sept 1.

He said this in reply to Ayub Jamil (BN-Rengit), Hahasrin Hashim (BN-Panti) and Ee Chin Li (PH-Tangkak) who wanted to know how far the state government manifesto had been carried out. — Bernama