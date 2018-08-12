Johor opposition expects recognition similar to federal level

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 12 — State governments under Pakatan Harapan (PH) are expected to recognise the opposition similar to what the federal government had done.

Johor assembly opposition leader Datuk Hasni Mohammad said it included selecting the opposition to chair the Public Accounts Committee as the federal government had chosen the opposition to head the PAC at federal level already.

“I hope the state government would also translate recognition for the opposition similar to that at federal level,” he told reporters after receiving the key to the Opposition Leader’s room from Johor State Legislative Assembly Speaker, Suhaizan Kaiat at Level 1 of Bangunan Sultan Ismail here today.

PH in its 14th general election campaign had pledged among others to choose an opposition leader as PAC chairman.

On the Opposition Leader room, Hasni who is the assemblyman for Benut hoped this is an initial measure of the PH government to recognise Barisan Nasional (BN) as a good opposition.

“Let us hope they will be provide more than this office.

“As pledged in the PH manifesto, we hope we would be provided with other facilities as well as supporting staff for our duties as the opposition,” he said. — Bernama