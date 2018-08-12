Azizulhasni eyes gold medal in Jakarta

Azizulhasni Awang recently won a golden double at the China Track Cup. — Reuters pic

SERI KEMBANGAN, Aug 12 — National track cycling ace Azizulhasni Awang is optimistic of garnering a gold medal at the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games from Aug 18 to Sept 2.

“My motivation is to bring home a gold medal. I will take part in individual and team sprint as well as keirin events. I hope to win a gold medal in one of the individual events. If I can get two, it’s a bonus.

“But I want to focus on one gold medal first. At the moment I can say that my performance is at its best, I hope there will be no other problems, like health problems and so on,” he told reporters when met at the MEX Ride 2018 here today.

The track cyclist, who is better known by the moniker ‘The Pocket Rocketman’ raced to a golden double at the China Track Cup in Taiyuan, China last month.

Despite winning the two gold medals, he said he had not reached the peak of his performance and was confident that he could increase his speed at the Asian Games. — Bernama