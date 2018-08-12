Why drop ‘Muafakat Johor’ slogan? BN lawmaker asks

Barisan Nasional’s Kahang assemblyman R. Vidyanathan criticised the current Pakatan Harapan state government for dropping ‘Muafakat Johor’, arguing that there was nothing political about the slogan. — Picture by Ben Tan

KOTA ISKANDAR, Aug 12 — The Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) government was roasted today for replacing the “Muafakat Johor” slogan with an even lengthier phrase in a second change.

Kahang assemblyman R. Vidyanathan said “Muafakat Johor”, introduced by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) state administration to unite Johoreans, was non-political and was even approved by the state Ruler, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

“The slogan was not used by the previous administration for political gain, but to create unity among the state’s multi-racial society called Bangsa Johor.

“This is evident with various races coming together in many events including when all of us supported the Johor Darul Ta’zim football team,” the BN representative said in his debate at the Johor legislative assembly here.

“Muafakat Johor” was closely linked to former state mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

The PH-led state government’s new slogan for Johor is “Negeri Berprestasi Tinggi, Bangsa Johor Bestari”.

Days after forming the state government, the Johor PH administration changed “Muafakat Johor” to “Harapan Johor”, earning criticism from the Opposition.

Johor Crown Prince, Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, also posted on the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page at that time that “Muafakat Johor” had been in use since the inception of modern Johor in 1885.