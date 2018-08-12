Felda Bukit Goh identified as a dengue hotspot in Pahang

Datuk Md Sohaimi Mohamed Shah said Felda Bukit Goh has been identified as among three hotspots with the highest number of dengue cases recorded in the district. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, Aug 12 — Felda Bukit Goh has been identified as among three hotspots with the highest number of dengue cases recorded in the district, said Sungai Lembing state assemblyman Datuk Md Sohaimi Mohamed Shah.

He said this week alone, seven cases were reported in the Felda area adding that the other two hotspots areas were Seri Kuantan and Kampung Pak Mahat.

“Of the seven cases recorded in the Bukit Goh area, one has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). This is a matter of great concern and all residents have been urged to cooperate to ensure cleanliness in their respective surrounding areas.

“Follow the guidelines given by the Health Department and ensure that potential breeding sites for Aedes mosquitoes, such as containers, clogged drains and empty cans are eliminated,” he told reporters at a ‘gotong-royong’ programme with Kuantan District Health Office and Felda Bukit Goh Village Committee today.

According to a Kuantan Health Department report, from January this year up to yesterday, 372 cases of dengue fever were detected in the district compared to 613 cases in the corresponding period last year. — Bernama