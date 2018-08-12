The 16 highways in peninsular Malaysia with RFID lanes

A Malaysian highway user pays a toll station in Kuala Lumpur December 18, 2013. Malaysia will be using Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) stickers instead of cards for 16 tolled roads in the Greater Klang Valley from next year. — Picture by Choo Choy May

IPOH, Aug 12 — Malaysia is moving with the times and will be using Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) stickers instead of cards for 16 tolled roads in the Greater Klang Valley from next year.

In a post on its Facebook page today, the Road Transport Department, otherwise known as JPJ in Bahasa Malaysia, named the 16 highways as follows:

Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK)

Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP)

Kemuning-Shah Alam Highway (LKSA)

Cheras-Kajang Highway (Grand Saga)

Grand Sepadu Highway (Grand Sepadu)

Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS)

Kajang Dispersal Link Expressway (SILK)

Maju Expressway (MEX)

Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE)

Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel (SMART)

New Pantai Expressway (NPE)

Besraya Expressway (Besraya)

Western KL Traffic Dispersial System (Sprint Highway)

Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Selangor Expressway (LATAR)

Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH)

Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE)

While the new RFID system is only expected to be launched in January 2019, the pilot project will be kicking off next month.

Earlier this week, The Star reported that SmartTAG devices will no longer be sold at Touch ‘n Go authorised channels from August 8, in preparation for the new system.

However, existing SmartTAG, Touch ‘n Go card and MyKad users can still continue using the devices to pay tolls at all highways.

The RFID system works by attaching a sticker embedded with a radio frequency chip to each vehicle.

The sticker, which is unique to each vehicle, will be linked to a Touch n’ Go e-wallet which customers can download starting September 3, when the RFID portal will also be accessible to the public.

From the e-wallet, customers can then monitor their balance and access online reload options via online banking and debit or credit cards.

An offline reload option is also available via the use of a soft pin.

Members of the public who want to register themselves as pilot users of the RFID system can register via Touch ‘n Go’s website, at touchngo.com.my.