3,140 police personnel to be mobilised during Sukma Perak

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 12 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will mobilise 3,140 personnel to ensure order and security at all venues for the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Perak from September 12 to 22.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said if necessary, PDRM will enlist additional manpower from Bukit Aman and the nearby police contingents for the two-week biennial Games.

“The opening and closing ceremonies will also be closely guarded and it is hoped there will be no untoward incidents during the games,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after the 14th passing out parade and presentation of appointment certificates to 1,285 Suksis Corps officers at the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), Sultan Azlan Shah Campus, Proton City here today.

Also present were Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) director Datuk Seri Tajuddin Md Isa, Perak police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan and UPSI vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Shatar Sabran.

A total of 26 sports and 369 sporting events will be contested at the 19th Sukma Games which will involve 12 Perak districts as the event venues. Some 11,000 athletes and officials from 15 contingents nationwide including neighbouring country Brunei will participate in the Games.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fuzi said undergraduates under the Suksis Corps could be absorbed directly into the police force on completion of their studies, but the number would be reduced.

He said last year a total of 7,000 people involving constables, cadet sergeants and cadet inspectors cadets who had basic police training were recruited.

For the record, 10,000 Public University undergraduates are participating in the Suksis Corps training programme. — Bernama