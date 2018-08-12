Who’s guarding RM1b superyacht Equanimity? IGP names agencies

The superyacht Equanimity is docked at the Boustead Cruise Centre Terminal in Port Klang August 11, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 12 — A special meeting to coordinate security control on the luxurious yacht Equanimity was held yesterday involving numerous related agencies.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said besides the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), General Operations Force (GOF), Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) and the Boustead Naval (BN) Shipyard were involved in keeping watch on the luxurious yacht.

“The patrol is coordinated on a 24-hour basis with 18 crew members of the ship on duty in the ship,” he said at a media conference after the passing out parade of the 14th Public Universities Suksis Corps officers at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) Kampus Sultan Azlan Shah at Proton City, here today.

Mohamad Fuzi said this when asked to comment on the statement by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday that the luxury yacht Equanimity would not be opened for public display to maintain the ship’s quality and neatness.

The luxury yacht, estimated to be worth RM1 billion, believed to be linked to a businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, is now berthed at the Boustead Cruise Centre, Port Klang after arriving in Malaysia on Aug 7 after being handed over by Indonesian authorities. — Bernama