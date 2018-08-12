Artists worldwide pay homage to Dr M at exhibition

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad visits an art exhibition at the Perdana University in Kuala Lumpur August 12, 2018. ― Pictures by Mukhriz Hazim

SERDANG, Aug 12 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today visited an art exhibition “Tun M: A Forever Legacy” hosted by the Perdana University here which features more than 100 artwork inspired by the Prime Minister by artists from 40 countries.

Dr Mahathir who is also the founding chancellor of the university spent about 90 minutes looking at the paintings, drawings and portraits accompanied by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali.

A visitor walks past a Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah portrait at the ‘Tun M: A forever legacy’ art exhibition in Serdang, August 12, 2018.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the visit, the Prime Minister who looked pleased with the artworks exhibited, said he did not expect all the artworks on display were paintings of him produced by people abroad.

“I am honoured that people know me even they are not in this country,” he said.

Perdana University in its statement said the exhibition was a tribute from the world to the Prime Minister of Malaysia by foreign artists including from Mongolia, Mexico, Iran and Nigeria.

Artist Ayumi Imai from Japan poses with her artwork during the ‘Tun M: A forever legacy’ art exhibition at Perdana University in Serdang August 12, 2018.

Dr Mahathir who arrived at 10am was greeted at the lobby with people chanting “Hidup Tun”.

Before he left, he stopped at a corner of the exhibition where a group of musicians played the tune from a song by The Beatles titled Hey Jude with the lyrics changed to Hey Tun and telling the Prime Minister to be strong and he was not alone.

This was followed by a Happy Birthday song since the exhibition was opened on July 10 to commemorate his 93rd birthday. ― Bernama