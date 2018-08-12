MACC releases 17 security guards in PM's Dept on bond

17 security guards of the Prime Minister's Department were remanded for five days from August 8, 2018 to assist in the investigation of the misappropriation of funds amounting to RM3.5 million. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 12 ― Fifteen security guards of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) were released today after being remanded for five days to assist investigation into the case of misappropriation of funds totalling RM3.5 million for the 14th general election (GE14) in May.

Magistrate Nadhirah Abdul Rahim allowed them to be released today on Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bond.

Two others were released on Friday also on MACC bond,

The 15 security guards involved were taken to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court this morning in a bus escorted by MACC officers.

The MACC earlier was reported to have wanted to meet former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak regarding the alleged RM3.5 million at the JPM belonging to Umno.

On August 8, the 17 security guards were remanded for five days until today to assist in the investigation.

They included a grade 52 security officer while the rest were grade 11 to 38 security guards aged between 31 and 51 years.

They were reported to have been detained while they were giving their statements at the MACC Headquarters, here between 2.45pm and 3.15pm on August 7 and investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009. ― Bernama