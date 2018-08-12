Dr Wan Azizah: Only 19pc of registered nannies have passed Permata test

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during the National Nursery Day celebration at the IOI City Mall in Putrajaya August 12, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 12 ― Only 3,173 of nannies registered with the Welfare Department have passed the government’s required Permata basic child care course (KAP), Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

The figure as at June formed only 18.81 per cent of the 16,873 registered nannies and indicated the severe shortage of childminders in the country approved by the government, added Dr Wan Azizah who is also women, family and community development minister.

“Based on latest census report, the population of children from the age of zero to four years old stands at 2.3 million. Based on these numbers, if we assumed that 50 per cent of these children needed to be in nurseries, then we need 38,333 nurseries to support the numbers.

“However at the moment we have only 4,302 registered nurseries. The lack of qualified nannies and registered nurseries will give implications towards the assurance of quality and safety of our children,” she said in her speech during the National Nursery Day celebration at the IOI City Mall here.

In her speech, Dr Wan Azizah also reminded parents and childminders alike that early childhood development is influenced by quality of relationship between the child and their caretaker.

“Childhood memories are among the best memories be could have. It is imperative that parents and caretakers alike provide the best care to our children as they are the nation’s future assets,” she said.

The national nursery day celebration was organised by the Association of Registered Childcare Providers Malaysia.