Johor MB promises open tender for all state projects

KOTA ISKANDAR, Aug 12 — The Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is reviewing past projects approved by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) state administration to ensure industry giants do not monopolise them.

Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said the state will scrutinise all projects, regardless of their scale, and call for an open tender.

“Irregardless of the scale of the project, the state government will conduct an open tender system which is a more balanced and fair system,” he said in the state assembly here today.

He also gave an assurance that mega projects in Johor, including the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High Speed Rail (HSR) and the Eco Park, have not been cancelled, but were being relooked.

“The two mega projects, which is HSR and Eco Park in Kulai is not stopped, but it is being look into.

“This involves research and several things such as its pricing and will take some time to fine tune,” the Kempas assemblyman replied to questions from backbencher and Bukit Permai assemblyman Tosrin Jarvanthi and Barisan Nasional’s Panti assemblyman Hahasrin Hashim.

Osman also said the state government is working to create over 200,000 job opportunities within the next five years as promised in the PH electoral manifesto.

“This does not include other projects that were vibrantly growing in other areas in Johor, which would also offer employment opportunities to the locals.”

He said ongoing mega projects in the state such as the Petronas Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development in Pengerang needs about 70,000 jobs.