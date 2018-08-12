After superyacht, Putrajaya to bring back Jho Low’s private jet

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad visits an art exhibition at the Perdana University in Kuala Lumpur August 12, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SERDANG, Aug 12 — The federal government is seeking seizure of Low Taek Jho’s private jet which is currently grounded in Singapore, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today, just days after taking control of the fugitive tycoon’s yacht, Equanimity.

The Prime Minister said today his administration has already started work into recovering the private jet that is also believed to have been bought with money “stolen” from sovereign investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“We are trying to get back all the money that has been stolen from us,” he told reporters after visiting an art exhibition at the Perdana University here.

Singaporean authorities reportedly impounded Low’s Bombardier Global 5000 jet in January.

The US$35 million (RM143 million) plane was last reported to be at Singapore’s Seletar Airport.

The US$250 million (RM1.02 billion) Equanimity was brought back to Malaysia from Indonesia last Tuesday and is currently docked at the Boustead Cruise Centre Terminal off the coast of Selangor.

The yacht, said to have been bought by the Penang-born better known as Jho Low, was seized by Indonesian authorities on February 28 in Bali at the request of the US authorities as part of a multi-billion-dollar corruption investigation launched by the US Department of Justice related to 1MDB.