Education Ministry congratulates teen artist for success in Japan

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 12 ― The Ministry of Education recorded its appreciation and congratulations to Naim Hamid Hamidin, a student of Sekolah Seni Malaysia Johor (SSeM Johor) who received the recognition of excellence at the 19th International High School Art Festival on August 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

The ministry said in a statement today that Naim Hamid, a Form Four student in fine arts succeeded in wooing the jury with his art work that brushed aside more than 500 other art works from selected students representing their respective countries such as Brunei, United Kingdom and host nation Jepan.

Apart from his work, the works of four other SSeM Johor students were also selected for exhibition at the festival, the ministry said.

Previously, Naim Hamid was also given the trust to produce an oil painting on the custodian of two holy cities, King Salman Abdul Aziz Al-Saud which was handed over at the Riyadh International Book Festival (RIBF) held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2017. ― Bernama