MMEA detains four Indonesians for fishing in Malaysian waters

Four Indonesians were detained by MMEA for fishing in Malaysian waters. — Bernama pic

LUMUT, Aug 12 ― The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) of Perak has detained a foreign fishing boat with four Indonesians for fishing in Malaysian waters, about 50 nautical miles from the north-west of Pulau Pangkor yesterday.

Its state director, Captain Maritime Wan Mat Wan Abdullah said a skipper and three crewmen aged between 15 and 55 were arrested while marine vessel km marlin was carrying out patrolling and enforcement activities in Perak waters at 12.58pm.

“Upon inspection, the boat was found carrying out fishing (merawai) activity in Malaysian waters.

“The skipper and the crewmen were then escorted back to the MMEA office at the Kampung Acheh jetty for further investigation,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Mat said the case would be investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 for fishing in Malaysian waters. ― Bernama